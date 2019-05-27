Total Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.06
8.06
8.06
6.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.12
-4.75
-4.57
-5.98
Net Worth
2.94
3.31
3.49
0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.66
0.59
0.59
0.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.6
3.9
4.08
1.27
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.5
3.56
3.59
1.18
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
3.54
4.59
4.62
2.23
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-1.03
-1.03
-1.05
Cash
0.1
0.34
0.51
0.1
Total Assets
3.6
3.9
4.1
1.28
No Record Found
