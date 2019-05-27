iifl-logo-icon 1
Total Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.06

8.06

8.06

6.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.12

-4.75

-4.57

-5.98

Net Worth

2.94

3.31

3.49

0.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.66

0.59

0.59

0.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.6

3.9

4.08

1.27

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.5

3.56

3.59

1.18

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

3.54

4.59

4.62

2.23

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-1.03

-1.03

-1.05

Cash

0.1

0.34

0.51

0.1

Total Assets

3.6

3.9

4.1

1.28

