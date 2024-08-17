Total Hospitality Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.53
1.78
2.59
3.15
1.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.53
1.78
2.59
3.15
1.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Other Income
0
0.01
0.02
0
0.18
Total Income
0.53
1.79
2.61
3.15
1.25
Total Expenditure
1.45
3.48
2.57
2.91
1.2
PBIDT
-0.92
-1.69
0.04
0.24
0.04
Interest
0
0.14
0.27
0.24
0.06
PBDT
-0.92
-1.83
-0.22
0
-0.02
Depreciation
0.07
0.15
0.22
0.22
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
0.01
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.99
-1.99
-0.43
-0.23
-0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.99
-1.99
-0.43
-0.23
-0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.99
-1.99
-0.43
-0.23
-0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-2.98
0
-0.41
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.66
6.66
6.66
5.71
5.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,77,750
50,77,750
53,46,050
42,95,850
42,65,730
Public Shareholding (%)
76.2
76.2
80.23
75.19
77.32
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
15,85,650
15,85,650
13,17,350
14,17,550
12,51,002
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
23.8
23.8
19.77
24.81
22.68
PBIDTM(%)
-173.58
-94.94
1.54
7.61
3.73
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-186.79
-111.79
-16.6
-7.3
-14.01
