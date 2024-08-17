iifl-logo-icon 1
Total Hospitality Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019|01:56:33 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.53

1.78

2.59

3.15

1.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.53

1.78

2.59

3.15

1.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

-0.01

Other Income

0

0.01

0.02

0

0.18

Total Income

0.53

1.79

2.61

3.15

1.25

Total Expenditure

1.45

3.48

2.57

2.91

1.2

PBIDT

-0.92

-1.69

0.04

0.24

0.04

Interest

0

0.14

0.27

0.24

0.06

PBDT

-0.92

-1.83

-0.22

0

-0.02

Depreciation

0.07

0.15

0.22

0.22

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.01

0.01

-0.02

0.01

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.99

-1.99

-0.43

-0.23

-0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.99

-1.99

-0.43

-0.23

-0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.99

-1.99

-0.43

-0.23

-0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-2.98

0

-0.41

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.66

6.66

6.66

5.71

5.52

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,77,750

50,77,750

53,46,050

42,95,850

42,65,730

Public Shareholding (%)

76.2

76.2

80.23

75.19

77.32

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

15,85,650

15,85,650

13,17,350

14,17,550

12,51,002

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

23.8

23.8

19.77

24.81

22.68

PBIDTM(%)

-173.58

-94.94

1.54

7.61

3.73

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-186.79

-111.79

-16.6

-7.3

-14.01

