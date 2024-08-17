iifl-logo-icon 1
Total Hospitality Ltd Annually Results

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2.31

5.74

1.17

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.31

5.74

1.17

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

0.18

0.31

Total Income

2.32

5.76

1.37

0.31

Total Expenditure

4.93

5.48

1.75

0.2

PBIDT

-2.61

0.28

-0.38

0.1

Interest

0.14

0.5

0.05

0

PBDT

-2.75

-0.23

-0.44

0.1

Depreciation

0.22

0.44

0.1

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.01

0.03

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.98

-0.66

-0.58

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.98

-0.66

-0.58

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.98

-0.66

-0.58

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.47

-0.99

-1.07

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.66

6.66

5.51

5.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,77,750

53,46,050

42,65,730

43,33,730

Public Shareholding (%)

76.2

80.23

77.31

81.45

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

15,85,650

13,17,350

12,51,002

9,86,336

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

23.8

19.77

22.68

18.54

PBIDTM(%)

-112.98

4.87

-33.05

0

PBDTM(%)

-119.04

-4

-38.13

0

PATM(%)

-129

-11.49

-50

0

