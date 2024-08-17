Total Hospitality Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2.31
5.74
1.17
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.31
5.74
1.17
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
0.18
0.31
Total Income
2.32
5.76
1.37
0.31
Total Expenditure
4.93
5.48
1.75
0.2
PBIDT
-2.61
0.28
-0.38
0.1
Interest
0.14
0.5
0.05
0
PBDT
-2.75
-0.23
-0.44
0.1
Depreciation
0.22
0.44
0.1
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.01
0.03
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.98
-0.66
-0.58
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.98
-0.66
-0.58
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.98
-0.66
-0.58
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.47
-0.99
-1.07
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.66
6.66
5.51
5.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,77,750
53,46,050
42,65,730
43,33,730
Public Shareholding (%)
76.2
80.23
77.31
81.45
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
15,85,650
13,17,350
12,51,002
9,86,336
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
23.8
19.77
22.68
18.54
PBIDTM(%)
-112.98
4.87
-33.05
0
PBDTM(%)
-119.04
-4
-38.13
0
PATM(%)
-129
-11.49
-50
0
