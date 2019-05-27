iifl-logo-icon 1
Total Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019|01:56:33 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.18

-0.31

-0.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.79

-0.18

2.82

1.26

Other operating items

Operating

-1.15

-0.36

2.5

0.92

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-1.15

-0.36

2.5

0.92

Equity raised

-9.5

-9.13

-8.83

-11.29

Investing

0

0

0

-1.61

Financing

1.25

1.18

1.18

1.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.41

-8.32

-5.15

-10.8

