Total Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.18
-0.31
-0.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.79
-0.18
2.82
1.26
Other operating items
Operating
-1.15
-0.36
2.5
0.92
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-1.15
-0.36
2.5
0.92
Equity raised
-9.5
-9.13
-8.83
-11.29
Investing
0
0
0
-1.61
Financing
1.25
1.18
1.18
1.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.41
-8.32
-5.15
-10.8
No Record Found
