|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
384.6
0
Op profit growth
-305.43
-145.63
177.92
EBIT growth
234.84
-66.32
-546.23
Net profit growth
-16.56
11.67
-733.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
4.52
-48.01
0
EBIT margin
0
-2.89
-41.63
0
Net profit margin
0
-11.52
-50
0
RoCE
-10.68
-2.83
-17.77
RoNW
-6.25
-60.14
-164.56
RoA
-2.64
-2.81
-5.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.06
-1.66
-1.26
0.17
Book value per share
0.41
1.02
-0.23
0.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
234.41
P/CEPS
-37.51
226.77
P/B
5.78
68.38
EV/EBIDTA
-2.41
191.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.78
-1.37
6.44
-15.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
3.49
1.54
0
Inventory days
0
3.49
7.7
0
Creditor days
-71.85
-10.31
-10.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
9,541.99
0.32
7.79
0
Net debt / equity
-0.16
3.86
-38.53
-0.22
Net debt / op. profit
1.18
10.12
-8.8
0.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-32.32
-29.97
0
Employee costs
0
-21.81
-71.03
0
Other costs
0
-41.33
-47
0
No Record Found
