iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Total Hospitality Ltd Key Ratios

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019|01:56:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Hospitality Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

384.6

0

Op profit growth

-305.43

-145.63

177.92

EBIT growth

234.84

-66.32

-546.23

Net profit growth

-16.56

11.67

-733.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

4.52

-48.01

0

EBIT margin

0

-2.89

-41.63

0

Net profit margin

0

-11.52

-50

0

RoCE

-10.68

-2.83

-17.77

RoNW

-6.25

-60.14

-164.56

RoA

-2.64

-2.81

-5.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.06

-1.66

-1.26

0.17

Book value per share

0.41

1.02

-0.23

0.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

234.41

P/CEPS

-37.51

226.77

P/B

5.78

68.38

EV/EBIDTA

-2.41

191.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.78

-1.37

6.44

-15.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

3.49

1.54

0

Inventory days

0

3.49

7.7

0

Creditor days

-71.85

-10.31

-10.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9,541.99

0.32

7.79

0

Net debt / equity

-0.16

3.86

-38.53

-0.22

Net debt / op. profit

1.18

10.12

-8.8

0.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-32.32

-29.97

0

Employee costs

0

-21.81

-71.03

0

Other costs

0

-41.33

-47

0

Total Hospitality Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Hospitality Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.