Total Hospitality Ltd Share Price

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019|01:56:33 PM

Total Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

1.42

Prev. Close

1.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

1.42

Day's Low

1.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Total Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Total Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Total Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.85%

Non-Promoter- 1.49%

Institutions: 1.48%

Non-Institutions: 81.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Total Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

8.06

8.06

8.06

6.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.12

-4.75

-4.57

-5.98

Net Worth

2.94

3.31

3.49

0.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.09

-0.13

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.36

-0.18

-0.31

-0.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.79

-0.18

2.82

1.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

96.69

-40.51

-5.37

-9.06

EBIT growth

96.69

-40.51

-5.37

-9.06

Net profit growth

96.69

-40.51

-5.37

-9.06

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2.31

5.74

1.17

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.31

5.74

1.17

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

0.18

0.31

Total Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Total Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Managing Director

Divya Seengal

Director

Kanad Kashyap

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Total Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Total Hospitality Ltd., formerly Total Exports Ltd., is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in hotel and hospitality activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1982.
