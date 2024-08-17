SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹1.42
Prev. Close₹1.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹1.42
Day's Low₹1.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
8.06
8.06
8.06
6.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.12
-4.75
-4.57
-5.98
Net Worth
2.94
3.31
3.49
0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.13
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.36
-0.18
-0.31
-0.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.79
-0.18
2.82
1.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
96.69
-40.51
-5.37
-9.06
EBIT growth
96.69
-40.51
-5.37
-9.06
Net profit growth
96.69
-40.51
-5.37
-9.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2.31
5.74
1.17
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.31
5.74
1.17
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
0.18
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Managing Director
Divya Seengal
Director
Kanad Kashyap
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Total Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Total Hospitality Ltd., formerly Total Exports Ltd., is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in hotel and hospitality activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1982.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.