iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Total Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.42
(0.00%)
May 27, 2019|01:56:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

2.06

4.7

0.23

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.06

4.7

0.23

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

1.07

Other Income

0.01

0

0.15

0

Total Income

2.08

4.71

0.4

1.07

Total Expenditure

3.99

4.3

1.14

0.15

PBIDT

-1.92

0.4

-0.75

0.91

Interest

0.14

0.37

0.05

0

PBDT

-2.06

0.03

-0.8

0.91

Depreciation

0.2

0.32

0.03

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0.23

Tax

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.26

-0.31

-0.83

0.67

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.26

-0.31

-0.83

0.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.26

-0.31

-0.83

0.67

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.39

-0.54

-1.51

1.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.66

5.71

5.51

3.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

50,77,750

42,96,050

42,65,730

31,53,730

Public Shareholding (%)

76.2

75.19

77.31

79.97

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

15,85,650

14,17,350

12,51,002

7,89,670

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

23.8

24.81

22.68

20.03

PBIDTM(%)

-93.2

8.51

-326.08

0

PBDTM(%)

-100

0.63

-347.82

0

PATM(%)

-109.7

-6.59

-365.21

0

Total Hospitality Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Total Hospitality Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.