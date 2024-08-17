Total Hospitality Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
2.06
4.7
0.23
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.06
4.7
0.23
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.07
Other Income
0.01
0
0.15
0
Total Income
2.08
4.71
0.4
1.07
Total Expenditure
3.99
4.3
1.14
0.15
PBIDT
-1.92
0.4
-0.75
0.91
Interest
0.14
0.37
0.05
0
PBDT
-2.06
0.03
-0.8
0.91
Depreciation
0.2
0.32
0.03
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0.23
Tax
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.26
-0.31
-0.83
0.67
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.26
-0.31
-0.83
0.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.26
-0.31
-0.83
0.67
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.39
-0.54
-1.51
1.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.66
5.71
5.51
3.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
50,77,750
42,96,050
42,65,730
31,53,730
Public Shareholding (%)
76.2
75.19
77.31
79.97
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
15,85,650
14,17,350
12,51,002
7,89,670
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
23.8
24.81
22.68
20.03
PBIDTM(%)
-93.2
8.51
-326.08
0
PBDTM(%)
-100
0.63
-347.82
0
PATM(%)
-109.7
-6.59
-365.21
0
