Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
48.68
48.68
23.87
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.21
10.21
8.15
12.74
Net Worth
16.47
58.89
32.02
24.77
Minority Interest
Debt
2.43
1.27
1.07
0.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
18.9
60.16
33.09
25.2
Fixed Assets
1.56
2.4
1.47
0.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
4.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.19
57.53
30.59
20.35
Inventories
0
12.71
10.5
2.92
Inventory Days
0
90.94
54.1
27.3
Sundry Debtors
4.19
22.42
44.21
24.41
Debtor Days
89.62
160.42
227.8
228.29
Other Current Assets
43.57
64.94
41.67
18.27
Sundry Creditors
-21.19
-27.66
-48.22
-12.29
Creditor Days
453.27
197.92
248.46
114.94
Other Current Liabilities
-9.38
-14.88
-17.57
-12.96
Cash
0.17
0.23
1.04
0.21
Total Assets
18.92
60.16
33.1
25.2
