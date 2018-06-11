Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-54.37
1.9
9.7
9.55
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.49
-1.47
-0.01
Tax paid
11.95
-0.64
-3.83
-1.1
Working capital
-36.69
27.03
7.2
9.52
Other operating items
Operating
-80.17
26.79
11.58
17.94
Capital expenditure
0.23
1.63
2.47
0.48
Free cash flow
-79.94
28.42
14.05
18.42
Equity raised
70.03
41.91
26.86
8.39
Investing
0
0
-4.18
-7.73
Financing
2.32
0.56
0.77
0.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.2
Net in cash
-7.59
70.89
37.51
20.71
