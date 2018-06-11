Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
17.06
51
70.83
39.02
yoy growth (%)
-66.54
-27.99
81.5
495.65
Raw materials
-12.71
2.21
10.5
0
As % of sales
74.51
4.34
14.82
0
Employee costs
-1.24
-1.19
-0.92
-0.2
As % of sales
7.28
2.33
1.3
0.51
Other costs
-56.3
-48.5
-69.16
-29.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
330
95.08
97.64
74.91
Operating profit
-53.2
3.52
11.24
9.58
OPM
-311.8
6.91
15.88
24.57
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.49
-1.47
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.13
-0.06
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-54.37
1.9
9.7
9.55
Taxes
11.95
-0.64
-3.83
-1.1
Tax rate
-21.99
-33.97
-39.56
-11.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-42.41
1.25
5.86
8.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-42.41
1.25
5.86
8.44
yoy growth (%)
-3,470.03
-78.54
-30.57
147.96
NPM
-248.56
2.46
8.27
21.64
