Summary

Rabha Plastics (RPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 18 Apr.94 at Jaipur. It was promoted by Ramesh J Saboo, Rajendra J Saboo and Bharat V Gada. The company, engaged in the manufacture of HDPE bottles, jars, containers, and injection moulded items such as crates, drums, etc, set up a plant at Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Aug.95.In Jan.96, the company entered into a marketing agreement with Kids R-US, Hongkong, for the export of goods upto Rs 4 cr which forms nearly 60% of the total turnover of the injection moulded products. Kids R-US also has an equity participation in the company to the extent of Rs 20 lac.The company is planning to diversify into trading or agencies in order to bosst the profitability.It has also made arrangement with Shree Maru Tradelink Ltd who are the C&F of Haldia Petrochem Ltd on commission basis.

