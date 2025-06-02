iifl-logo
Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Share Price

0.84
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2018|09:59:19 AM

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

0.84

Prev. Close

0.84

Turnover(Lac.)

1.59

Day's High

0.84

Day's Low

0.84

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-3.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jun, 2025|06:32 PM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.23%

Non-Promoter- 84.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

48.68

48.68

23.87

12.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.21

10.21

8.15

12.74

Net Worth

16.47

58.89

32.02

24.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

17.06

51

70.83

39.02

yoy growth (%)

-66.54

-27.99

81.5

495.65

Raw materials

-12.71

2.21

10.5

0

As % of sales

74.51

4.34

14.82

0

Employee costs

-1.24

-1.19

-0.92

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-54.37

1.9

9.7

9.55

Depreciation

-1.07

-1.49

-1.47

-0.01

Tax paid

11.95

-0.64

-3.83

-1.1

Working capital

-36.69

27.03

7.2

9.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.54

-27.99

81.5

495.65

Op profit growth

-1,607.64

-68.62

17.3

167.83

EBIT growth

-2,765.3

-79.15

2.09

167.36

Net profit growth

-3,470.03

-78.54

-30.57

147.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

74.58

39.75

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.58

39.75

0

Other Operating Income

0.15

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Trilogic Digital Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

637.9

14.6924,837.18362.182.66909.01281.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

127.85

15.9612,505.96155.51.872,004.2110.95

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

545.6

51.4210,449.5355.510.83215.9375.84

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,012.05

09,682.52-122.801,176.6720.04

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

643.95

49.888,307.7830.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trilogic Digital Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nailesh Metha

Independent Director

Sandeep Chauhan

Independent Director

Anurag Batra

Director

Padmakant Shah

Director

Arun Kareer

Independent Director

Shivanshu Pandey

Director

Jignesh Patel

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Baldeo Yadhav

Addtnl Independent Director

Krushna Chogle

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Trilogic Digital Media Ltd

Summary

Rabha Plastics (RPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 18 Apr.94 at Jaipur. It was promoted by Ramesh J Saboo, Rajendra J Saboo and Bharat V Gada. The company, engaged in the manufacture of HDPE bottles, jars, containers, and injection moulded items such as crates, drums, etc, set up a plant at Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Aug.95.In Jan.96, the company entered into a marketing agreement with Kids R-US, Hongkong, for the export of goods upto Rs 4 cr which forms nearly 60% of the total turnover of the injection moulded products. Kids R-US also has an equity participation in the company to the extent of Rs 20 lac.The company is planning to diversify into trading or agencies in order to bosst the profitability.It has also made arrangement with Shree Maru Tradelink Ltd who are the C&F of Haldia Petrochem Ltd on commission basis.
Read More

