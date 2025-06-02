Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹0.84
Prev. Close₹0.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.59
Day's High₹0.84
Day's Low₹0.84
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-3.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
48.68
48.68
23.87
12.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.21
10.21
8.15
12.74
Net Worth
16.47
58.89
32.02
24.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
17.06
51
70.83
39.02
yoy growth (%)
-66.54
-27.99
81.5
495.65
Raw materials
-12.71
2.21
10.5
0
As % of sales
74.51
4.34
14.82
0
Employee costs
-1.24
-1.19
-0.92
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-54.37
1.9
9.7
9.55
Depreciation
-1.07
-1.49
-1.47
-0.01
Tax paid
11.95
-0.64
-3.83
-1.1
Working capital
-36.69
27.03
7.2
9.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.54
-27.99
81.5
495.65
Op profit growth
-1,607.64
-68.62
17.3
167.83
EBIT growth
-2,765.3
-79.15
2.09
167.36
Net profit growth
-3,470.03
-78.54
-30.57
147.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
74.58
39.75
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.58
39.75
0
Other Operating Income
0.15
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
637.9
|14.69
|24,837.18
|362.18
|2.66
|909.01
|281.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
127.85
|15.96
|12,505.96
|155.5
|1.87
|2,004.2
|110.95
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
545.6
|51.42
|10,449.53
|55.51
|0.83
|215.93
|75.84
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,012.05
|0
|9,682.52
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
643.95
|49.88
|8,307.78
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nailesh Metha
Independent Director
Sandeep Chauhan
Independent Director
Anurag Batra
Director
Padmakant Shah
Director
Arun Kareer
Independent Director
Shivanshu Pandey
Director
Jignesh Patel
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Baldeo Yadhav
Addtnl Independent Director
Krushna Chogle
Summary
Rabha Plastics (RPL) was incorporated as a public limited company on 18 Apr.94 at Jaipur. It was promoted by Ramesh J Saboo, Rajendra J Saboo and Bharat V Gada. The company, engaged in the manufacture of HDPE bottles, jars, containers, and injection moulded items such as crates, drums, etc, set up a plant at Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 440 tpa. Commercial production commenced in Aug.95.In Jan.96, the company entered into a marketing agreement with Kids R-US, Hongkong, for the export of goods upto Rs 4 cr which forms nearly 60% of the total turnover of the injection moulded products. Kids R-US also has an equity participation in the company to the extent of Rs 20 lac.The company is planning to diversify into trading or agencies in order to bosst the profitability.It has also made arrangement with Shree Maru Tradelink Ltd who are the C&F of Haldia Petrochem Ltd on commission basis.
