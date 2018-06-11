On Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Pate Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

To,

The Board of Director of,

Trilogic Digital Media Limited

1. We have audited the accompanying statement of Standalone audited financial results of Trilogic Digital Media Limited for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017 and year to date results for the period from 1st Aprii 2016 to 31st March, 2017 attached herewith, being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of the Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This Statement, which Is the responsibility of the companys Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been prepared on the basis of the related financial statements which is in accordance with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our Responsibility is to express an opinion on the Statement.

2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on auditing issued by the Institute of chartered accountants of India. Those standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement is free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the statement. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor consider internal control relevant to the companys preparation and fair presentation of the Statement in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Statement

3. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

i. is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; and

ii. gives a true and fair view in conformity with the aforesaid Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net loss and other Financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.