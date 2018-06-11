Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
637.9
|14.69
|24,837.18
|362.18
|2.66
|909.01
|281.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
127.85
|15.96
|12,505.96
|155.5
|1.87
|2,004.2
|110.95
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
547.35
|51.42
|10,449.53
|55.51
|0.83
|215.93
|75.84
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,012.8
|0
|9,682.52
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
644.45
|49.88
|8,307.78
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
No Record Found
