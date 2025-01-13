Triton Valves Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
1.04
1.04
1.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.53
83.43
86.19
85.63
Net Worth
119.93
84.47
87.23
86.85
Minority Interest
Debt
83.05
81.03
71.73
61.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.29
0.83
1.53
Total Liabilities
202.98
165.79
159.79
149.8
Fixed Assets
55.64
62.27
67.38
69.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.38
2.04
1.89
1.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.89
1.43
1.02
1.16
Networking Capital
110.78
99.05
87.84
70.98
Inventories
47
41.88
46.57
30.04
Inventory Days
47.02
Sundry Debtors
50.27
51.69
70.77
46.92
Debtor Days
73.45
Other Current Assets
56.35
56.88
40.12
31.6
Sundry Creditors
-39.33
-46.48
-66.61
-34.99
Creditor Days
54.77
Other Current Liabilities
-3.51
-4.92
-3.01
-2.59
Cash
30.31
0.99
1.66
6.66
Total Assets
203
165.78
159.79
149.82
