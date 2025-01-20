iifl-logo-icon 1
Triton Valves Ltd Key Ratios

4,826.1
(-2.47%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.35

Op profit growth

1.47

EBIT growth

15.51

Net profit growth

43.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.96

10.54

EBIT margin

6.09

5.66

Net profit margin

3.39

2.54

RoCE

8.61

RoNW

2.38

RoA

1.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

75.75

52.9

Dividend per share

20

15

Cash EPS

-29.78

-57.37

Book value per share

831.33

753.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.69

7.79

P/CEPS

-32.28

-7.19

P/B

1.15

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

7.4

3.88

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.65

-26.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.65

Inventory days

62.89

Creditor days

-40.7

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.26

-2.55

Net debt / equity

0.99

0.62

Net debt / op. profit

3.71

2.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.38

-62.87

Employee costs

-13.02

-13.69

Other costs

-12.62

-12.88

