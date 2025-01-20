Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.35
Op profit growth
1.47
EBIT growth
15.51
Net profit growth
43.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.96
10.54
EBIT margin
6.09
5.66
Net profit margin
3.39
2.54
RoCE
8.61
RoNW
2.38
RoA
1.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
75.75
52.9
Dividend per share
20
15
Cash EPS
-29.78
-57.37
Book value per share
831.33
753.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.69
7.79
P/CEPS
-32.28
-7.19
P/B
1.15
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
7.4
3.88
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.65
-26.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.65
Inventory days
62.89
Creditor days
-40.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.26
-2.55
Net debt / equity
0.99
0.62
Net debt / op. profit
3.71
2.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.38
-62.87
Employee costs
-13.02
-13.69
Other costs
-12.62
-12.88
