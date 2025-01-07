Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
233.14
213.67
220.78
186.87
yoy growth (%)
9.11
-3.22
18.14
12.95
Raw materials
-154.19
-134.95
-137.13
-108.71
As % of sales
66.13
63.15
62.11
58.17
Employee costs
-29.52
-29.29
-29.42
-25.88
As % of sales
12.66
13.71
13.32
13.85
Other costs
-27.51
-27.46
-31.87
-28.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.8
12.85
14.43
15.38
Operating profit
21.91
21.95
22.35
23.51
OPM
9.4
10.27
10.12
12.58
Depreciation
-10.38
-11.35
-10.47
-9.91
Interest expense
-3.52
-4.33
-4.96
-4.94
Other income
3
0.92
1.9
2.18
Profit before tax
11.01
7.18
8.81
10.84
Taxes
-1.82
-1.91
-2.28
-2.16
Tax rate
-16.54
-26.6
-25.87
-19.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.19
5.27
6.53
8.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.19
5.27
6.53
8.68
yoy growth (%)
74.23
-19.31
-24.69
24.52
NPM
3.94
2.46
2.96
4.64
