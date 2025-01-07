iifl-logo-icon 1
Triton Valves Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,070.1
(1.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

233.14

213.67

220.78

186.87

yoy growth (%)

9.11

-3.22

18.14

12.95

Raw materials

-154.19

-134.95

-137.13

-108.71

As % of sales

66.13

63.15

62.11

58.17

Employee costs

-29.52

-29.29

-29.42

-25.88

As % of sales

12.66

13.71

13.32

13.85

Other costs

-27.51

-27.46

-31.87

-28.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.8

12.85

14.43

15.38

Operating profit

21.91

21.95

22.35

23.51

OPM

9.4

10.27

10.12

12.58

Depreciation

-10.38

-11.35

-10.47

-9.91

Interest expense

-3.52

-4.33

-4.96

-4.94

Other income

3

0.92

1.9

2.18

Profit before tax

11.01

7.18

8.81

10.84

Taxes

-1.82

-1.91

-2.28

-2.16

Tax rate

-16.54

-26.6

-25.87

-19.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.19

5.27

6.53

8.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.19

5.27

6.53

8.68

yoy growth (%)

74.23

-19.31

-24.69

24.52

NPM

3.94

2.46

2.96

4.64

