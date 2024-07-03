iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triton Valves Ltd Share Price

5,005
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,345
  • Day's High5,345.05
  • 52 Wk High5,574.5
  • Prev. Close5,106.1
  • Day's Low5,005
  • 52 Wk Low 1,549.85
  • Turnover (lac)16.61
  • P/E89.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,031.86
  • EPS56.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)592.36
  • Div. Yield0.2
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Triton Valves Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

5,345

Prev. Close

5,106.1

Turnover(Lac.)

16.61

Day's High

5,345.05

Day's Low

5,005

52 Week's High

5,574.5

52 Week's Low

1,549.85

Book Value

1,031.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

592.36

P/E

89.69

EPS

56.93

Divi. Yield

0.2

Triton Valves Ltd Corporate Action

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Triton Valves Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Triton Valves Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 53.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Triton Valves Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

1.04

1.04

1.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.53

83.43

86.19

85.63

Net Worth

119.93

84.47

87.23

86.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

233.14

213.67

220.78

186.87

yoy growth (%)

9.11

-3.22

18.14

12.95

Raw materials

-154.19

-134.95

-137.13

-108.71

As % of sales

66.13

63.15

62.11

58.17

Employee costs

-29.52

-29.29

-29.42

-25.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.01

7.18

8.81

10.84

Depreciation

-10.38

-11.35

-10.47

-9.91

Tax paid

-1.82

-1.91

-2.28

-2.16

Working capital

5.95

-3.46

2.33

2.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.11

-3.22

18.14

12.95

Op profit growth

-0.17

-1.76

-4.95

10.31

EBIT growth

26.19

-16.4

-12.72

14.98

Net profit growth

74.23

-19.31

-24.69

24.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

428.32

362.49

322.01

229.62

213.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

428.32

362.49

322.01

229.62

213.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.67

0.55

0.67

1.98

0.92

View Annually Results

Triton Valves Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Triton Valves Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Anuradha M Gokarn

Chairman & Independent Directo

S K Welling

Managing Director

Aditya M Gokarn

Independent Director

Prashanth Nayak

Independent Director

Shrihari Mahabal Udupa

Whole Time Director

Koothanda Bheemaiah Appaiah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triton Valves Ltd

Summary

Triton Valves Ltd was established in 1975 by founder M.V.Gokarn. Triton began manufacturing valves for the tyre and inner tube industry in 1978 and quickly emerged a market leader in India. As the automobile industry grew in India, the Company grew into Indias largest manufacturer of tyre valves. With the advent of tubeless tyres, it began manufacturing tubeless tyre valves and evolved from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 supplier to the automobile industry. With its strong focus on product quality and R & D, it has now evolved into a precision manufacturer and critical supplier of valves and components to a diverse range of customers and industries from air conditioning and hydraulics to aerospace, mining, defence and industrial HVAC & R.Triton are headquartered in Bengaluru India and its manufacturing facilities and R & D Center are located in Mysore. The Company also operate warehouses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi in order to serve customers with Just-In-Time deliveries. Tube valves play an important role in the manufacturing and the service life of inner tubes. Tritons consistent valve base properties and workmanship ensure near zero scrap generation in tube manufacturing. Their valves consistently outperform competitor products in service life due to superior compounding and rubber processing technology.Tritons entry into the automotive air conditioning industry was born out of a desire to push the limits of its technology to the next level. The air conditioning industry requir
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Triton Valves Ltd share price today?

The Triton Valves Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5005 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triton Valves Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triton Valves Ltd is ₹592.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triton Valves Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triton Valves Ltd is 89.69 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triton Valves Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triton Valves Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triton Valves Ltd is ₹1549.85 and ₹5574.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triton Valves Ltd?

Triton Valves Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.08%, 3 Years at 52.57%, 1 Year at 226.47%, 6 Month at 61.97%, 3 Month at 4.58% and 1 Month at 15.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triton Valves Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triton Valves Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.35 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 53.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Triton Valves Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.