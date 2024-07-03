SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹5,345
Prev. Close₹5,106.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.61
Day's High₹5,345.05
Day's Low₹5,005
52 Week's High₹5,574.5
52 Week's Low₹1,549.85
Book Value₹1,031.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)592.36
P/E89.69
EPS56.93
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
1.04
1.04
1.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.53
83.43
86.19
85.63
Net Worth
119.93
84.47
87.23
86.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
233.14
213.67
220.78
186.87
yoy growth (%)
9.11
-3.22
18.14
12.95
Raw materials
-154.19
-134.95
-137.13
-108.71
As % of sales
66.13
63.15
62.11
58.17
Employee costs
-29.52
-29.29
-29.42
-25.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.01
7.18
8.81
10.84
Depreciation
-10.38
-11.35
-10.47
-9.91
Tax paid
-1.82
-1.91
-2.28
-2.16
Working capital
5.95
-3.46
2.33
2.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.11
-3.22
18.14
12.95
Op profit growth
-0.17
-1.76
-4.95
10.31
EBIT growth
26.19
-16.4
-12.72
14.98
Net profit growth
74.23
-19.31
-24.69
24.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
428.32
362.49
322.01
229.62
213.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
428.32
362.49
322.01
229.62
213.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.67
0.55
0.67
1.98
0.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Anuradha M Gokarn
Chairman & Independent Directo
S K Welling
Managing Director
Aditya M Gokarn
Independent Director
Prashanth Nayak
Independent Director
Shrihari Mahabal Udupa
Whole Time Director
Koothanda Bheemaiah Appaiah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra
Reports by Triton Valves Ltd
Summary
Triton Valves Ltd was established in 1975 by founder M.V.Gokarn. Triton began manufacturing valves for the tyre and inner tube industry in 1978 and quickly emerged a market leader in India. As the automobile industry grew in India, the Company grew into Indias largest manufacturer of tyre valves. With the advent of tubeless tyres, it began manufacturing tubeless tyre valves and evolved from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 supplier to the automobile industry. With its strong focus on product quality and R & D, it has now evolved into a precision manufacturer and critical supplier of valves and components to a diverse range of customers and industries from air conditioning and hydraulics to aerospace, mining, defence and industrial HVAC & R.Triton are headquartered in Bengaluru India and its manufacturing facilities and R & D Center are located in Mysore. The Company also operate warehouses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi in order to serve customers with Just-In-Time deliveries. Tube valves play an important role in the manufacturing and the service life of inner tubes. Tritons consistent valve base properties and workmanship ensure near zero scrap generation in tube manufacturing. Their valves consistently outperform competitor products in service life due to superior compounding and rubber processing technology.Tritons entry into the automotive air conditioning industry was born out of a desire to push the limits of its technology to the next level. The air conditioning industry requir
The Triton Valves Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5005 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triton Valves Ltd is ₹592.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triton Valves Ltd is 89.69 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triton Valves Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triton Valves Ltd is ₹1549.85 and ₹5574.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Triton Valves Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.08%, 3 Years at 52.57%, 1 Year at 226.47%, 6 Month at 61.97%, 3 Month at 4.58% and 1 Month at 15.79%.
