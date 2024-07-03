Summary

Triton Valves Ltd was established in 1975 by founder M.V.Gokarn. Triton began manufacturing valves for the tyre and inner tube industry in 1978 and quickly emerged a market leader in India. As the automobile industry grew in India, the Company grew into Indias largest manufacturer of tyre valves. With the advent of tubeless tyres, it began manufacturing tubeless tyre valves and evolved from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 supplier to the automobile industry. With its strong focus on product quality and R & D, it has now evolved into a precision manufacturer and critical supplier of valves and components to a diverse range of customers and industries from air conditioning and hydraulics to aerospace, mining, defence and industrial HVAC & R.Triton are headquartered in Bengaluru India and its manufacturing facilities and R & D Center are located in Mysore. The Company also operate warehouses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi in order to serve customers with Just-In-Time deliveries. Tube valves play an important role in the manufacturing and the service life of inner tubes. Tritons consistent valve base properties and workmanship ensure near zero scrap generation in tube manufacturing. Their valves consistently outperform competitor products in service life due to superior compounding and rubber processing technology.Tritons entry into the automotive air conditioning industry was born out of a desire to push the limits of its technology to the next level. The air conditioning industry requir

