|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|TRITON VALVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results and Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|TRITON VALVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Board meeting OutCome dated 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|TRITON VALVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday February 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Board meeting Outcome for the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023 together with Limited Review Reports. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra as the Company Secretary and the Compliance officer of the Company with effective from February 13, 20224, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|TRITON VALVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting as per Regulation 29(1)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Ref.: Fund Raising Proposal With reference to the above, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, 07th February, 2024 primarily to consider raising of funds by different modes including further issuance of securities. Further, please be informed that as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed pursuant to SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 and amended from time to time, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company Kept closed from Monday, 1st January, 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Hence, Window is separately not closed for the aforesaid issuance. Kindly take the same on record and treat this as compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on February 07, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
