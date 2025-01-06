Triton Valves Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.01
7.18
8.81
10.84
Depreciation
-10.38
-11.35
-10.47
-9.91
Tax paid
-1.82
-1.91
-2.28
-2.16
Working capital
5.95
-3.46
2.33
2.45
Other operating items
Operating
4.75
-9.54
-1.61
1.22
Capital expenditure
18.66
18.73
5.34
-42.62
Free cash flow
23.41
9.18
3.73
-41.39
Equity raised
153.02
140.85
129.46
113.75
Investing
1.1
-0.02
0.07
0.42
Financing
27.7
6.45
16.18
6.25
Dividends paid
0
0
1.48
1.48
Net in cash
205.24
156.47
150.94
80.51
