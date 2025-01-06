iifl-logo-icon 1
Triton Valves Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,025
(-1.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Triton Valves FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.01

7.18

8.81

10.84

Depreciation

-10.38

-11.35

-10.47

-9.91

Tax paid

-1.82

-1.91

-2.28

-2.16

Working capital

5.95

-3.46

2.33

2.45

Other operating items

Operating

4.75

-9.54

-1.61

1.22

Capital expenditure

18.66

18.73

5.34

-42.62

Free cash flow

23.41

9.18

3.73

-41.39

Equity raised

153.02

140.85

129.46

113.75

Investing

1.1

-0.02

0.07

0.42

Financing

27.7

6.45

16.18

6.25

Dividends paid

0

0

1.48

1.48

Net in cash

205.24

156.47

150.94

80.51

