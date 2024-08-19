|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Results Company has fixed Friday, September 06, 2024 as the Record date for determining entitlement of members to dividend for the financial year ended 31st march 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
