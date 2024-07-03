Triton Valves Ltd Summary

Triton Valves Ltd was established in 1975 by founder M.V.Gokarn. Triton began manufacturing valves for the tyre and inner tube industry in 1978 and quickly emerged a market leader in India. As the automobile industry grew in India, the Company grew into Indias largest manufacturer of tyre valves. With the advent of tubeless tyres, it began manufacturing tubeless tyre valves and evolved from a Tier 2 to a Tier 1 supplier to the automobile industry. With its strong focus on product quality and R & D, it has now evolved into a precision manufacturer and critical supplier of valves and components to a diverse range of customers and industries from air conditioning and hydraulics to aerospace, mining, defence and industrial HVAC & R.Triton are headquartered in Bengaluru India and its manufacturing facilities and R & D Center are located in Mysore. The Company also operate warehouses in Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi in order to serve customers with Just-In-Time deliveries. Tube valves play an important role in the manufacturing and the service life of inner tubes. Tritons consistent valve base properties and workmanship ensure near zero scrap generation in tube manufacturing. Their valves consistently outperform competitor products in service life due to superior compounding and rubber processing technology.Tritons entry into the automotive air conditioning industry was born out of a desire to push the limits of its technology to the next level. The air conditioning industry requires valves to withstand a higher magnitude of pressure, the ability to resist corrosive fluids and seal with precision. The Company has been able to improve first-pass ratios and eliminate quality problems faced by customers in the manufacture of the fluid transportation systems of vehicle air conditioners.Apart from these, the Company works with EV manufacturers in both the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments to support them in developing valves for special applications. Tritons R&D facilities are equipped with design, prototyping and testing facilities. Added to this, the experience of mass manufacturing precision components gives it the competitive advantage to not just design and conceptualize products, but to mass manufacture them at a competitive cost.