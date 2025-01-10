iifl-logo-icon 1
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

90.7
(0.79%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:27:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.88

9.31

19.37

40.63

Net Worth

53.38

19.81

29.87

51.13

Minority Interest

Debt

4.17

12.99

9.48

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.17

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

57.72

32.81

39.35

51.13

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.09

0.1

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.64

38.72

39.75

17.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.23

0.24

0.24

0.25

Networking Capital

28.61

-6.9

-1.61

31.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

17.16

0

0.03

3.63

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

13.69

0.12

0.06

30.07

Sundry Creditors

0

-5.48

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.24

-1.54

-1.7

-1.91

Cash

3.92

0.42

0.64

1.17

Total Assets

57.48

32.57

39.12

50.92

