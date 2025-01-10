Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.88
9.31
19.37
40.63
Net Worth
53.38
19.81
29.87
51.13
Minority Interest
Debt
4.17
12.99
9.48
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.17
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.72
32.81
39.35
51.13
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.09
0.1
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.64
38.72
39.75
17.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.24
0.24
0.25
Networking Capital
28.61
-6.9
-1.61
31.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
17.16
0
0.03
3.63
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.69
0.12
0.06
30.07
Sundry Creditors
0
-5.48
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.24
-1.54
-1.7
-1.91
Cash
3.92
0.42
0.64
1.17
Total Assets
57.48
32.57
39.12
50.92
No Record Found
