Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Share Price

93
(1.96%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93.03
  • Day's High93.03
  • 52 Wk High141.4
  • Prev. Close91.21
  • Day's Low91.21
  • 52 Wk Low 29.85
  • Turnover (lac)2.31
  • P/E2.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.49
  • EPS45.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.65
  • Div. Yield2.71
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

93.03

Prev. Close

91.21

Turnover(Lac.)

2.31

Day's High

93.03

Day's Low

91.21

52 Week's High

141.4

52 Week's Low

29.85

Book Value

64.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.65

P/E

2.04

EPS

45.11

Divi. Yield

2.71

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.09%

Non-Promoter- 35.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.88

9.31

19.37

40.63

Net Worth

53.38

19.81

29.87

51.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-33.91

-7.1

42.65

0.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

38.55

-9.17

259.84

7.3

-30.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.55

-9.17

259.84

7.3

-30.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.22

0.42

0.03

1.09

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & CEO

Sundar Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A V M Sundaram

Non Executive Director

Krishnan Muthukumar

Independent Director

Dipti Dinesh Sakpal

Independent Director

Balakrishna K. Rai

Managing Director

Karthik Sundar Iyer

Independent Director

Suguna Raghavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

Summary

Twenty First Century Management Services (TCMS) was incorporated in March, 1986. The Company is promoted by chairman Sundar Iyer, J Chandra Mouli and E Y Rangoonwala. TCMSs Group Companies include Sunder Iyer, Twenty First Century Money Growth Fund, Goa Agro Oils, Mauli & Company. The Company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 15.85 cr, in Feb.95, to increase investment banking operations and to improve infrastructural facilities, at a total cost of Rs 72.65 cr. TCMSs area of business includes capital market, equity research, merchant banking, corporate finance, etc. The companys subsidiary is Twenty First Century Shares and Securities. TCMS got into an MoU on 18 Nov.94 with Chemech Laboratories (CLL), Madras, to acquire 2 lac shares of the company.
Company FAQs

What is the Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd share price today?

The Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is ₹97.65 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is 2.04 and 1.41 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is ₹29.85 and ₹141.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd?

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.37%, 3 Years at 25.81%, 1 Year at 199.52%, 6 Month at 31.65%, 3 Month at -9.50% and 1 Month at -2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.91 %

