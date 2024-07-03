Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹93.03
Prev. Close₹91.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.31
Day's High₹93.03
Day's Low₹91.21
52 Week's High₹141.4
52 Week's Low₹29.85
Book Value₹64.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.65
P/E2.04
EPS45.11
Divi. Yield2.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.88
9.31
19.37
40.63
Net Worth
53.38
19.81
29.87
51.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.91
-7.1
42.65
0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
38.55
-9.17
259.84
7.3
-30.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.55
-9.17
259.84
7.3
-30.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.22
0.42
0.03
1.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & CEO
Sundar Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A V M Sundaram
Non Executive Director
Krishnan Muthukumar
Independent Director
Dipti Dinesh Sakpal
Independent Director
Balakrishna K. Rai
Managing Director
Karthik Sundar Iyer
Independent Director
Suguna Raghavan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd
Summary
Twenty First Century Management Services (TCMS) was incorporated in March, 1986. The Company is promoted by chairman Sundar Iyer, J Chandra Mouli and E Y Rangoonwala. TCMSs Group Companies include Sunder Iyer, Twenty First Century Money Growth Fund, Goa Agro Oils, Mauli & Company. The Company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 15.85 cr, in Feb.95, to increase investment banking operations and to improve infrastructural facilities, at a total cost of Rs 72.65 cr. TCMSs area of business includes capital market, equity research, merchant banking, corporate finance, etc. The companys subsidiary is Twenty First Century Shares and Securities. TCMS got into an MoU on 18 Nov.94 with Chemech Laboratories (CLL), Madras, to acquire 2 lac shares of the company.
Read More
The Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is ₹97.65 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is 2.04 and 1.41 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd is ₹29.85 and ₹141.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.37%, 3 Years at 25.81%, 1 Year at 199.52%, 6 Month at 31.65%, 3 Month at -9.50% and 1 Month at -2.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.