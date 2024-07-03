iifl-logo-icon 1
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025|03:29:33 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.01

108.58

18.18

16.58

2.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.01

108.58

18.18

16.58

2.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.05

0.01

0.02

0

Total Income

14.02

108.64

18.2

16.6

2.79

Total Expenditure

9.87

81.54

0.81

0.55

0.48

PBIDT

4.15

27.1

17.39

16.05

2.31

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

4.15

27.1

17.39

16.05

2.31

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.73

2.58

0.59

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0.07

0.17

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.41

24.45

16.62

16.03

2.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.41

24.45

16.62

16.03

2.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.41

24.45

16.62

16.03

2.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.3

23.28

15.82

15.27

2.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.62

24.95

95.65

96.8

82.79

PBDTM(%)

29.62

24.95

95.65

96.8

82.79

PATM(%)

17.2

22.51

91.41

96.68

82.43

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.