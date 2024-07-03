Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.01
108.58
18.18
16.58
2.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.01
108.58
18.18
16.58
2.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.05
0.01
0.02
0
Total Income
14.02
108.64
18.2
16.6
2.79
Total Expenditure
9.87
81.54
0.81
0.55
0.48
PBIDT
4.15
27.1
17.39
16.05
2.31
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
4.15
27.1
17.39
16.05
2.31
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.73
2.58
0.59
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0.07
0.17
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.41
24.45
16.62
16.03
2.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.41
24.45
16.62
16.03
2.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.41
24.45
16.62
16.03
2.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.3
23.28
15.82
15.27
2.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.62
24.95
95.65
96.8
82.79
PBDTM(%)
29.62
24.95
95.65
96.8
82.79
PATM(%)
17.2
22.51
91.41
96.68
82.43
