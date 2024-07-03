iifl-logo-icon 1
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

90.5
(0.51%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20.37

-8.82

268.83

6.63

-5.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.37

-8.82

268.83

6.63

-5.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0.2

0.4

0.02

0.04

Total Income

20.4

-8.62

269.24

6.65

-5.47

Total Expenditure

4.8

1.56

244.81

1.44

1.52

PBIDT

15.59

-10.18

24.43

5.21

-6.99

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

15.59

-10.18

24.43

5.21

-6.99

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.04

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

15.56

-10.22

24.37

5.1

-7.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.56

-10.22

24.37

5.1

-7.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.56

-10.22

24.37

5.1

-7.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.82

-9.74

23.21

4.86

-6.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

10.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

76.53

115.41

9.08

78.58

126.86

PBDTM(%)

76.53

115.41

9.08

78.58

126.86

PATM(%)

76.38

115.87

9.06

76.92

128.13

21st Cent. Mgmt.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

