Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
20.37
-8.82
268.83
6.63
-5.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.37
-8.82
268.83
6.63
-5.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0.2
0.4
0.02
0.04
Total Income
20.4
-8.62
269.24
6.65
-5.47
Total Expenditure
4.8
1.56
244.81
1.44
1.52
PBIDT
15.59
-10.18
24.43
5.21
-6.99
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
15.59
-10.18
24.43
5.21
-6.99
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.04
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
15.56
-10.22
24.37
5.1
-7.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.56
-10.22
24.37
5.1
-7.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.56
-10.22
24.37
5.1
-7.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.82
-9.74
23.21
4.86
-6.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
76.53
115.41
9.08
78.58
126.86
PBDTM(%)
76.53
115.41
9.08
78.58
126.86
PATM(%)
76.38
115.87
9.06
76.92
128.13
