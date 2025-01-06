Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.91
-7.1
42.65
0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-33.91
-7.1
42.65
0.54
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
-2.32
Free cash flow
-33.91
-7.09
42.65
-1.78
Equity raised
60
84.75
99.04
105.33
Investing
22.2
3.69
-44.68
30.72
Financing
9.48
0
1.11
1.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.62
Net in cash
57.77
81.35
98.12
138.01
