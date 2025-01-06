iifl-logo-icon 1
Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.14
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd

21st Cent. Mgmt. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-33.91

-7.1

42.65

0.54

Other operating items

Operating

-33.91

-7.1

42.65

0.54

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

-2.32

Free cash flow

-33.91

-7.09

42.65

-1.78

Equity raised

60

84.75

99.04

105.33

Investing

22.2

3.69

-44.68

30.72

Financing

9.48

0

1.11

1.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.62

Net in cash

57.77

81.35

98.12

138.01

