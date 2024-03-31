Dear Shareholders

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 38TH ANNUAL REPORT on the business and operations of your company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Consolidated Financials of the Company and its subsidiaries have been referred.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024.

STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Profit/(Loss) from capital market operations 3491.81 (1362.11) 3855.42 (916.96) Other income 9.61 14.40 3.87 22.03 Profit/(Loss) beforedepreciation & tax 3302.12 (1550.55) 3298.03 (1787.43) Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Depreciation 4.13 4.43 5.43 6.18 Profit/(Loss) before tax 3297.99 (1554.98) 3292.60 (1793.61) Provision for tax 56.94 0.00 56.94 0.00 Tax for earlier years 1.43 2.18 1.62 12.03 Deferred tax 16.59 0.95 16.73 0.72 Profit/(Loss) after tax 3223.03 (1558.11) 3217.31 (1806.36) Other ComprehensiveIncome 98.20 (35.44) 121.12 81.69 Total ComprehensiveIncome for the period 3321.23 (1593.55) 3338.43 (1724.67)

2. BUSINESS & PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, the Company has made a Profit of 3223.03 lacs, against Loss of (Rs.1558.11 lacs), in the last financial year. The total comprehensive income / Loss of the company for the year under review comprehensive loss is 98.20 lacs against comprehensive income of (Rs.35.44 lacs) in the last financial year. The company was focusing mainly in improving the business of the company due to favourable market conditions in the Capital Market. Barring unforeseen circumstances and if the conditions of the stock market prevails stable the company could make a reasonable profit since the company is engaged in Trading and Investments in Equity and Derivative Segments.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on March 31,2023 was Rs.10.50 crore. No additions and alterations to the capital were made during the financial year 2023-2024.

4. DIVIDEND

The Directors have recommended final dividend of Rs.2/50p per share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24.

Transfer of Unclaimed / Unpaid amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (“IEPF”)

Pursuant to Section 205A and 205C and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 1956 all unclaimed / unpaid dividend as applicable remaining unclaimed / unpaid for a period of seven years from the date they became due for payment, were required to be transferred to IEPF. Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (‘IEPF Rules), both of which were applicable with effect from 7th September 2016, also contain similar provision for transfer of such amounts to the IEPF. Accordingly all unclaimed /unpaid dividend for a period of seven years from the date they became due for payment, in relation to the company have been transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government. No claim shall be entertained against the company for the amounts so transferred.

The following table gives information relating to outstanding dividend accounts and the dates by which they can be claimed by the shareholders.

Financial Year Date of Declaration Last date for claiming unpaid dividend 2017 -2018 12th July 2018 11th July 2025

5. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Our Company has granted loans to wholly owned subsidiary Twentyfirst Century Shares and Securities Limited. Loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the Notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

6. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

Your Company does not propose any transfer of funds to the General Reserve as a prudent policy since the company is engaged in the business of trading and investment in shares which keeps fluctuating and is not consistent.

7. DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. There are no outstanding deposits as on 31st March 2024.

8. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to Section 188 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed Form AOC 2, is appended as Annexure II.

9. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The submission of extract of Annual Return in MGT-9 is dispensed with in terms of Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2021. Hence the question of attaching the MGT-9 with this report does not arise.

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at the companys website - www.tcms.bz under the heading “Annual Return in Form MGT - 9”

10. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managements Discussion and Analysis is set out in this Annual Report - Annexure - A.

11. RISK MANAGEMENT REPORT

Although the company has long been following the principle of risk minimization as is the norm in every industry, it has now become a compulsion. Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the listing agreement the Board members were informed about risk assessment and minimization procedures after which the Board formally adopted steps for framing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan for the company.

The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to Risk Management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

In todays challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risks in accomplishing the growth plans of the Company are imperative. The common risks inter alia are: Regulations, competition, Business risk, Investments, retention of talent and expansion of facilities. Business risk, inter-alia, further includes financial risk, political risk, fidelity risk, legal risk. As a matter of policy, these risks are assessed and steps as appropriate are taken to mitigate the same.

12. BOARD POLICIES

The details of the policies approved and adopted by the Board are provided in Annexure VIII to the Boards Report.

13. BOARD DIVERSITY

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse board will leverage differences in thought, perspective, knowledge, skill, regional and industry experience, cultural and geographical backgrounds, age, ethnicity, race and gender, which will help us retain our competitive advantage. The Board Diversity Policy adapted by the Board sets out its approach to diversity. The policy is available on our website, at https://www.tcms.bz/ Policies.pdf.

Additional details on Board diversity are available in the Corporate Governance report that forms part of this Annual Report.

14. HUMAN RESOURCES

The well-disciplined workforce which has served the company for the last 10 years lies at the very foundation of the companys major achievements and shall well continue for the years to come. The management has always carried out systematic appraisal of performance and imparted training at periodic intervals. The company has always recognized talent and has judiciously followed the principle of rewarding performance.

15. DISCLOSURE AS PER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has amended the POLICY ON PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSEMENT giving effect to the recent amendments in the provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013 made on 31st July 2018 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and this is available in the website of the company www.tcms.bz > Investor Relations > Corporate Information > Policies.

The Company has constituted an Internal Complaint Committee with three members, as per the provisions of the sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition and redressal) Act, 2013 and complied with the provisions of the same.

Internal Complaint Committee Members

1. Presiding Officer - Ms. Jaylaxmi Mukta (Employee of the Company)

2. Member - Ms. Dipti D.Sakpal (Independent Woman Director of the Company)

3. Member - Mr. Bhaskar Shetty (CFO of the Company)

The Committee met once in the financial year 2023-24, on 26th March 2024 to assess the position in the company.

The Company has displayed in the Notice Board of the company the particulars regarding

1. Instructions to the employees

2. Procedure to be followed for lodging complaint and in redressal.

3. Complaint mechanism

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees during the financial year. Your Directors state that during the financial year, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

16. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Your Company has one subsidiary viz., TWENTYFIRST CENTURY SHARES AND SECURITIES LIMITED. The subsidiary company is engaged in Investment & Trading in Shares and Derivatives.

There are no associate companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”). Further there has been no material change in the nature of business of the subsidiaries.

Shareholders interested in obtaining a copy of the audited annual accounts of the subsidiary company may write to the Company Secretary.

In terms of proviso to sub section (3) of Section 129 of the Act, the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiaries is set out in the prescribed form AOC-1, which forms part of the annual report.

Performance and financial position of the subsidiary companies is given in Annexure-I.

17. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015

As per provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, Management Discussion and Analysis report (ANNEXURE A) and Corporate Governance Report with Auditors certificate thereon (ANNEXURE - B) are attached and form part of this report.

18. MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report, affecting the financial position of the company. No change in the nature of business during the financial year 2023-24.

19. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

20. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the audit committee, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report.

21. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Board of Directors of the company has re-appointed M/s. Shankar & Kishor, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firm Registration Number 112451W), since the present term of 5years is expiring with the conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting. Board of Directors has decided (in the meeting held on 28th May 2024) to reappoint them for another period of 5 years (Since they are eligible for such reappointment and have consented to ) from FY2024-25 till the conclusion of 42nd Annual General Meeting (Till FY 2028-29) of the company and this will be approved by the members of the company in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 8th August 2024.

REPLY TO THE OBSERVATIONS MADE BY THE STATUTORY AUDITOR

Statutory Auditors in their report have made the following observations:

Non-Provision of Doubtful Long-Term Loans & Advances:

The Company has long term loans as on 31/03/2024 amount to Rs.22.13 Lakhs which is given to Group Company. In absences of sufficient and appropriate evidence, we are unable to comment recovery of said loans & advances. If these Loan & advances balances were written off in the books, the Profit for the year would have been Rs. 3,200.90 lacs (as against the reported Profit figure of Rs. 3,223.03lacs) and Accumulated Loss after considering figures of previous years would have been Rs. 54.79 Lacs (as against reported figure of Loss of Rs. 32.66 Lacs) and the balance of amount due from group company would have been Rs. Nil (as against the reported figure of Rs. 22.13 lacs).

Our Reply:

Company had advanced a sum of Rs. 22.13 lakhs to one of the group companies. This amount has not been written off in the books since and the management had initiated legal process for recovering the dues and the matter is subjudice.

22. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has reappointed M/s Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, (CP No.1087, FCS:3534), Company Secretaries to undertake the secretarial audit of the company for three years from the financial year ending 31st March 2025 (FY 2024-25). The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (FY 2023-24) is annexed herewith as ‘Annexure VI.

REPLY TO THE OBSERVATIONS MADE BY THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Secretarial Auditors in their report have made the following observations:

It is reported that during the period under review, the Company has been regular in complying with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines, as mentioned above except: -

a) The Company is engaged in investment and trading activity with their own surplus funds. However, without any registration / license required under RBI ( NBFC Rules and Regulations)

b) Compliance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 to be improved in certain areas as stated in 24A Audit report.

c) There was a delay of 3 days in filing of form DPT-3. However, the form has been filed in MCA with additional fee.

We further report that during the audit period no events have occurred, which have a major bearing on the Companys affairs, except the following:

• Re-appointed of Mr. Karthik Iyer as the Managing Director of the Company for a futher period of 5 years with effect from 1st September, 2023.

• Re-designation of Mr. Sundar Iyer, as a Whole Time Director of the Company.

Our Reply:

a) Our company is arranging to apply to RBI for NBFC License and the work is in progress.

b) We have noted to improve the compliance in certain areas of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 as stated in 24A Audit Report.

23. INTERNAL AUDITORS

All the investments related activities are done under the direct supervision of the Chairman of our company. As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the company has appointed M/s. G.S.Punjawat & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as an Internal Auditor for the company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Company proposes to continue their services and appoint M/s. G.S.Punjawat & Co, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as an Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25, to ensure proper and adequate systems and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

24. COST AUDITORS

During the year, the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 related to appointment of Cost Auditors were not applicable to the Company.

25. AUDIT COMMITTEE, NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITEE

The details pertaining to the composition of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

26. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company knows the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Mr. Sundar Iyer Chairman of the company.

During the financial year 2023-24 the company is not required to spend any amount under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The annual report on CSR activities for the financial year 2023-24 is enclosed herewith as Annexure VI

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE INFLOW & OUTGO

The Company had taken steps to conserve use of energy in its office, consequent to which energy consumption has been minimized. No additional Proposals/ Investments were made to conserve energy. Since the company has not carried on industrial activities, disclosures regarding impact of measures on cost of production of goods, total energy consumption, etc., are not applicable.

Companys business does not require any technology absorption and hence no reporting is required to be furnished under this heading.

27. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of companies Act, 2013 and of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholder committee. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in Corporate Governance Report.

28. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

Board of Directors has approved to reappoint Ms. Dipti D Sakpal - Independent Director (holding DIN 07305797) for a second term of FIVE YEaRs from 1st April 2022 and recommended for the approval by the shareholders of the company through POSTAL BALLOT which was approved by the shareholders on 24th May 2022.

Board of Directors has appointed Mrs. Raghavan Suguna - Independent Director (holding DIN 07305797) as Additional Director in the Board Meeting held on 18th April 2022 which was later approved by the shareholders of the company through Postal Ballot which was approved on 24th May 2022.

All the Independent Directors have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and of listing agreement.

Shri Sundar Iyer (DIN 00481975) (Chairman & CEO) of our company shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment. As stipulated in terms of the listing agreement with the stock exchanges, the brief profile of Shri Sundar Iyer is provided in the report on corporate governance, which forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

The Key Management Personnel of the company are as under:

1. Mr. Sundar Iyer - Chief Executive Officer

2. Mr. A.V.M.Sundaram - Company Secretary

3. Mr. Bhaskar Shetty - Chief Financial Officer

29. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, Five (5) Board Meetings were held. Further, details of the meetings of the Board and its Committees are given in Corporate Governance Report, forming part of Annual Report.

30. POLICY OF DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

Companys policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under section 178(3) of the Act are covered in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report. Further, information about elements of remuneration package of individual directors is provided in the extract of Annual Return as provided under Section 92(3) of the Act, which is published in the companys website - www.tcms.bz.

31. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Directors and members of Senior Management have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management of the Company. A declaration to this effect has been signed by Mr. Sundar Iyer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and forms part of the Annual Report.

32. RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTORS INTER-SE

Mr.Sundar Iyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company are related to Mr.Krishnan Muthukumar - Non-Executive Director and Mr. Karthik Sundar Iyer - Managing Director of the company.

None of the other Directors are related to each other within the meaning of the term “relative”, as per Section 2 (77) of the Act and the provisions of the revised listing agreements.

33. EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on 26th March 2024, inter alia to:

i. Review the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole

ii. Review the performance of the Chairperson of the company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors

iii. Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

34. EVALUATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS BY DIRECTORS MEETING

During the year under review, the Directors (other than Independent Directors) met on 26th March 2024, inter alia to:

i. Review the performance of the independent directors of the company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors.

ii. Assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

35. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The information about internal financial control system and their adequacy is set out in the Management Discussion & Analysis report which is attached and forms part of this Report.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

a. That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. That such accounting policies as mentioned in Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgment and estimates have been made

c. That are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of The Company as at 31st March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

d. That proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e. That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

f. Those proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

g. Those systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

37. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

Ms. Dipti D. Sakpal, Mr. Balakrishna K Rai and Mrs. Raghavan Suguna who are Independent Directors, as on 31st March 2024 have submitted a declaration that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Act and in terms of the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Further, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as independent director during the year 2024-25.

Further Mrs. Raghavan Suguna who was appointed as Independent Director on 18th April 2022 for a period of five years has also submitted a declaration that each of them meets the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Act and in terms of the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

38. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has conducted familiarization program of the Independent Directors on 22nd March, 2024.

39. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not applicable, as none of the directors of the company are receiving any remuneration from the company.

The remuneration paid to all Key management Personnel was in accordance with remuneration policy adopted by the company. Particulars of remuneration/ Sitting Fees paid are detailed in Annexure-III to the Directors Report.

40. PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIP OR TRANSACTIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

During the year, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

41. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report their genuine concerns. For details, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report attached to this Report.

42. MAINTANENCE OF COST RECORDS

NOT APPLICABLE

43. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

No Application is made by the company or any proceedings are pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 during the year

44. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

NOT APPLICABLE

45. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Board of Directors would like to thank all employees of the Company and also Companys shareholders, auditors, customers and bankers for their continued support.

46. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements contained in the Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however lead to variation in actual results.