Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Board Meeting

86
(-0.86%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

21st Cent. Mgmt. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith copy of newspaper publication of the notice of the Board Meeting to be held on 7th November 2024 in the regional newspapers at Chennai (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the unaudited financial results of the company on Standalone and Consolidated Basis alongwith the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the unaudited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of 38th AGM of the company to be held on 8th August 2024
Board Meeting4 Jun 202428 May 2024
TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company. 21st Century Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 04, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 2.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI Regulations we inform that the Board Meeting of the company will be held on 28th May 2024 for approval of audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) alongwith the Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the audited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated basis) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 alongwith the Auditors Report and Statement of impact on audit qualiications. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited financial results (Standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we inform that the Trading Window will remain closed from 1st January 2024 till 10th February 2024, 48 hours after the announcement of the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the unaudited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 alongwith the Limited Review Report from statutory auditors of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

