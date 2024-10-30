Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith copy of newspaper publication of the notice of the Board Meeting to be held on 7th November 2024 in the regional newspapers at Chennai (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the unaudited financial results of the company on Standalone and Consolidated Basis alongwith the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the unaudited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 26 Jun 2024

TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of 38th AGM of the company to be held on 8th August 2024

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 28 May 2024

TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the shareholders in the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company. 21st Century Management Services Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 04, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 2.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

TWENTYFIRST CENTURY MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI Regulations we inform that the Board Meeting of the company will be held on 28th May 2024 for approval of audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) alongwith the Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the audited financial results of the company (Standalone and Consolidated basis) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 alongwith the Auditors Report and Statement of impact on audit qualiications. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024