Pursuant to SEBI Regulations we submit that our board of directors have approved the Notice for 38th Annual General Meeting of the company which will be held on 8th August 2024 and the Annual Report of the company for the financial year 2023-24 Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of our Company held on 8th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith the voting results of the agm of the company held on 8th August 2024 alongwith the scrutinizers report dated 9th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)