Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Company Summary

87.54
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Twenty First Century Management Services Ltd Summary

Twenty First Century Management Services (TCMS) was incorporated in March, 1986. The Company is promoted by chairman Sundar Iyer, J Chandra Mouli and E Y Rangoonwala. TCMSs Group Companies include Sunder Iyer, Twenty First Century Money Growth Fund, Goa Agro Oils, Mauli & Company. The Company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 15.85 cr, in Feb.95, to increase investment banking operations and to improve infrastructural facilities, at a total cost of Rs 72.65 cr. TCMSs area of business includes capital market, equity research, merchant banking, corporate finance, etc. The companys subsidiary is Twenty First Century Shares and Securities. TCMS got into an MoU on 18 Nov.94 with Chemech Laboratories (CLL), Madras, to acquire 2 lac shares of the company.

