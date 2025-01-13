U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.12
95.12
95.12
95.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
222.88
157.88
150.13
146.92
Net Worth
318
253
245.25
242.04
Minority Interest
Debt
1
1
14
14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
319.02
254
259.25
256.04
Fixed Assets
0.81
0.95
1.12
0.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.18
34.88
48.53
47.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.86
9.23
9.27
5.75
Networking Capital
253.9
193.03
106.11
89.22
Inventories
13.72
14.84
17.35
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
54.34
5.03
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
193.99
213.85
133.11
117.1
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.15
-40.69
-44.35
-27.89
Cash
0.48
0.11
3.7
9.84
Total Assets
275.23
238.2
168.73
153.22
