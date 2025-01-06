iifl-logo-icon 1
U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.71
(-6.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

U. Y. Fincorp FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

10.07

-226.94

16.66

12.9

Other operating items

Operating

10.07

-226.94

16.66

12.9

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

0.21

0.28

Free cash flow

10.07

-226.88

16.87

13.18

Equity raised

284.33

286.88

288.38

264.54

Investing

1.04

12.06

-2.25

-2.48

Financing

22.5

8.5

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.95

0

Net in cash

317.94

80.56

303.95

275.24

