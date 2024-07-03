U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
15.27
9.57
22.63
15.92
35.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.27
9.57
22.63
15.92
35.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0
0.02
Other Income
2.57
0.32
0.33
0.56
1.86
Total Income
17.85
9.89
22.97
16.48
36.9
Total Expenditure
11.61
9.73
-2.85
49.11
31.47
PBIDT
6.25
0.16
25.82
-32.63
5.43
Interest
0.1
0.19
0.28
0.28
0.28
PBDT
6.15
-0.02
25.54
-32.91
5.15
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.14
0.47
2.97
-2.18
1.45
Deferred Tax
-0.28
0.01
3.62
-6.51
-0.36
Reported Profit After Tax
5.25
-0.55
18.9
-24.26
4.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.25
-0.55
18.9
-24.26
4.02
Extra-ordinary Items
2.2
-2.19
0
0
1.56
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.05
1.64
18.9
-24.26
2.46
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.28
-0.03
0.99
-1.28
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.12
95.12
95.12
95.12
95.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.92
1.67
114.09
-204.96
15.5
PBDTM(%)
40.27
-0.2
112.85
-206.72
14.7
PATM(%)
34.38
-5.74
83.51
-152.38
11.47
