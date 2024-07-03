iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Quarterly Results

24.05
(1.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

15.27

9.57

22.63

15.92

35.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.27

9.57

22.63

15.92

35.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.01

0

0.02

Other Income

2.57

0.32

0.33

0.56

1.86

Total Income

17.85

9.89

22.97

16.48

36.9

Total Expenditure

11.61

9.73

-2.85

49.11

31.47

PBIDT

6.25

0.16

25.82

-32.63

5.43

Interest

0.1

0.19

0.28

0.28

0.28

PBDT

6.15

-0.02

25.54

-32.91

5.15

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.14

0.47

2.97

-2.18

1.45

Deferred Tax

-0.28

0.01

3.62

-6.51

-0.36

Reported Profit After Tax

5.25

-0.55

18.9

-24.26

4.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.25

-0.55

18.9

-24.26

4.02

Extra-ordinary Items

2.2

-2.19

0

0

1.56

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.05

1.64

18.9

-24.26

2.46

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.28

-0.03

0.99

-1.28

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

95.12

95.12

95.12

95.12

95.12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

40.92

1.67

114.09

-204.96

15.5

PBDTM(%)

40.27

-0.2

112.85

-206.72

14.7

PATM(%)

34.38

-5.74

83.51

-152.38

11.47

U. Y. Fincorp: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR U. Y. Fincorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.