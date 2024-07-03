iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Share Price

24.28
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:45 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.89
  • Day's High25.89
  • 52 Wk High39.4
  • Prev. Close25.36
  • Day's Low24.01
  • 52 Wk Low 24
  • Turnover (lac)10.3
  • P/E26.89
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value17.17
  • EPS0.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)461.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

25.89

Prev. Close

25.36

Turnover(Lac.)

10.3

Day's High

25.89

Day's Low

24.01

52 Week's High

39.4

52 Week's Low

24

Book Value

17.17

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

461.9

P/E

26.89

EPS

0.94

Divi. Yield

0

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.12

95.12

95.12

95.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

222.88

157.88

150.13

146.92

Net Worth

318

253

245.25

242.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

10.07

-226.94

16.66

12.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

83.64

13.99

17.21

20.01

39.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

83.64

13.99

17.21

20.01

39.76

Other Operating Income

0.03

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.21

2.24

0.81

0.38

0.22

View Annually Results

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT U. Y. Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

G L Goenka

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Burman

Director

CA Govind Kumar Goyal

Director

Niranjan Kumar Choraria

Director

Leena Hinesh Jobanputra

Company Secretary

Amrita Mohta Kothari

Independent Director

Jignesh Dalal

Executive Chairman

Udai Kothari

Non Executive Director

Deepak Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by U. Y. Fincorp Ltd

Summary

U. Y. Fincorp Limited (UYFL) is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on October 7, 1993 as Golden Securities Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Golden Securities Limited. Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated December 13, 1994. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Golden Goenka Fincorp Limited on November 21, 2011. Finally, the name of Company was changed to its present name U. Y. Fincorp Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on December 10, 2018. The Company made its public issue in the year 1995 and subsequently got the shares listed at BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited in the same year. The RBI granted a Certificate of Registration dated April 20, 1998, permitting the Company to carry on the business of a NBFC as a non deposit taking company. The Company provides assets finance, investment banking, and equipment lease and finance solutions in India. It offers inter corporate loans, personal loans, and investments in quoted and unquoted securities. Companys business is supported by an experienced and professional Promoter, Board of Directors and management team with backgrounds in Finance, Accounts and Capital market relat
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the U. Y. Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The U. Y. Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.28 today.

What is the Market Cap of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is ₹461.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is 26.89 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a U. Y. Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is ₹24 and ₹39.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd?

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -26.62% and 1 Month at -7.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR U. Y. Fincorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.