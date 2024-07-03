Summary

U. Y. Fincorp Limited (UYFL) is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on October 7, 1993 as Golden Securities Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Golden Securities Limited. Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated December 13, 1994. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Golden Goenka Fincorp Limited on November 21, 2011. Finally, the name of Company was changed to its present name U. Y. Fincorp Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on December 10, 2018. The Company made its public issue in the year 1995 and subsequently got the shares listed at BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited in the same year. The RBI granted a Certificate of Registration dated April 20, 1998, permitting the Company to carry on the business of a NBFC as a non deposit taking company. The Company provides assets finance, investment banking, and equipment lease and finance solutions in India. It offers inter corporate loans, personal loans, and investments in quoted and unquoted securities. Companys business is supported by an experienced and professional Promoter, Board of Directors and management team with backgrounds in Finance, Accounts and Capital market relat

