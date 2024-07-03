SectorFinance
Open₹25.89
Prev. Close₹25.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.3
Day's High₹25.89
Day's Low₹24.01
52 Week's High₹39.4
52 Week's Low₹24
Book Value₹17.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)461.9
P/E26.89
EPS0.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.12
95.12
95.12
95.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
222.88
157.88
150.13
146.92
Net Worth
318
253
245.25
242.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
10.07
-226.94
16.66
12.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
83.64
13.99
17.21
20.01
39.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
83.64
13.99
17.21
20.01
39.76
Other Operating Income
0.03
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.21
2.24
0.81
0.38
0.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
G L Goenka
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Burman
Director
CA Govind Kumar Goyal
Director
Niranjan Kumar Choraria
Director
Leena Hinesh Jobanputra
Company Secretary
Amrita Mohta Kothari
Independent Director
Jignesh Dalal
Executive Chairman
Udai Kothari
Non Executive Director
Deepak Kothari
Summary
U. Y. Fincorp Limited (UYFL) is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on October 7, 1993 as Golden Securities Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Golden Securities Limited. Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide certified dated December 13, 1994. Further, the name of the Company was changed to Golden Goenka Fincorp Limited on November 21, 2011. Finally, the name of Company was changed to its present name U. Y. Fincorp Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal on December 10, 2018. The Company made its public issue in the year 1995 and subsequently got the shares listed at BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited in the same year. The RBI granted a Certificate of Registration dated April 20, 1998, permitting the Company to carry on the business of a NBFC as a non deposit taking company. The Company provides assets finance, investment banking, and equipment lease and finance solutions in India. It offers inter corporate loans, personal loans, and investments in quoted and unquoted securities. Companys business is supported by an experienced and professional Promoter, Board of Directors and management team with backgrounds in Finance, Accounts and Capital market relat
The U. Y. Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is ₹461.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is 26.89 and 1.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a U. Y. Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of U. Y. Fincorp Ltd is ₹24 and ₹39.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
U. Y. Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -26.62% and 1 Month at -7.24%.
