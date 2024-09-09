|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Newspaper Publication w.r.t. Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company and information of E-voting and Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024) Summery of the proceeding of 31st Annual General Meeting of the company held on today, 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of the 31st Annual General Meeting of U. Y. Fincorp Limited held on 30th September, 2024 as per the requirement of Regulations 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
