U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
61.01
15.64
12.6
14.79
19.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.01
15.64
12.6
14.79
19.29
Other Operating Income
0.02
0
0
0
0.02
Other Income
6.2
2.7
0.39
1.83
0.1
Total Income
67.22
18.34
13
16.61
19.43
Total Expenditure
82.53
-0.35
7.97
3.6
20.71
PBIDT
-15.3
18.69
5.03
13.01
-1.28
Interest
0.84
0.56
0.5
0
0.57
PBDT
-16.15
18.13
4.53
13.01
-1.87
Depreciation
0.11
0.08
0.1
0.15
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.59
3.87
3.23
3.92
0
Deferred Tax
-7.15
0.51
-0.52
-0.62
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.71
13.67
1.72
9.56
-1.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.71
13.67
1.72
9.56
-1.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.71
13.67
1.72
9.56
-1.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.56
0.72
-0.13
0.5
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
95.12
95.12
95.12
95.12
17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
70,51,635
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
41.47
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
99,48,565
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
58.52
PBIDTM(%)
-25.07
119.5
39.92
87.96
-6.68
PBDTM(%)
-26.47
115.92
35.95
87.96
-9.69
PATM(%)
-17.55
87.4
13.65
64.63
-9.74
