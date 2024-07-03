iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

U. Y. Fincorp Ltd Nine Monthly Results

23.78
(-1.12%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2011

Gross Sales

61.01

15.64

12.6

14.79

19.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.01

15.64

12.6

14.79

19.29

Other Operating Income

0.02

0

0

0

0.02

Other Income

6.2

2.7

0.39

1.83

0.1

Total Income

67.22

18.34

13

16.61

19.43

Total Expenditure

82.53

-0.35

7.97

3.6

20.71

PBIDT

-15.3

18.69

5.03

13.01

-1.28

Interest

0.84

0.56

0.5

0

0.57

PBDT

-16.15

18.13

4.53

13.01

-1.87

Depreciation

0.11

0.08

0.1

0.15

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.59

3.87

3.23

3.92

0

Deferred Tax

-7.15

0.51

-0.52

-0.62

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.71

13.67

1.72

9.56

-1.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.71

13.67

1.72

9.56

-1.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.71

13.67

1.72

9.56

-1.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.56

0.72

-0.13

0.5

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

95.12

95.12

95.12

95.12

17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

70,51,635

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

41.47

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

99,48,565

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

58.52

PBIDTM(%)

-25.07

119.5

39.92

87.96

-6.68

PBDTM(%)

-26.47

115.92

35.95

87.96

-9.69

PATM(%)

-17.55

87.4

13.65

64.63

-9.74

U. Y. Fincorp: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR U. Y. Fincorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.