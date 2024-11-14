|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|U. Y. Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024. Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half early ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of Board if Directors held on 3rd September, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|U. Y. Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 28th June 2024 regarding closure of trading window for the aforesaid purpose the Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain close for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives until the expiry of 48 hours after the un-published price sensitive information are submitted to the Stock Exchanges in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives. This is for your information and record. Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|U. Y. Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 30th March 2024 regarding closure of trading window for the aforesaid purpose the Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain close for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives until the expiry of 48 hours after the un-published price sensitive information are submitted to the Stock Exchanges in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their This is for your information and record. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e, 3rd May, 2024 inter alia consider and approve the proposal of opening the Branch office of the Company at Lucknow.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|U. Y. Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Further in continuation to our letter dated 28th December 2023 regarding closure of trading window for the aforesaid purpose the Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain close for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives until the expiry of 48 hours after the un-published price sensitive information are submitted to the Stock Exchanges in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
