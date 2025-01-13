Unistar Multimedia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.67
9.67
9.66
9.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.28
-1.2
32.74
32.88
Net Worth
9.95
8.47
42.4
42.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.98
8.47
42.4
42.54
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.48
34.42
34.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.19
7.94
7.97
7.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.89
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.51
7.94
7.97
7.77
Sundry Creditors
-1.05
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
0
0
0
Cash
0.39
0.04
0.02
0.11
Total Assets
9.96
8.46
42.41
42.55
