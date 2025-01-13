iifl-logo-icon 1
Unistar Multimedia Ltd Balance Sheet

5.19
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:11:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.67

9.67

9.66

9.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.28

-1.2

32.74

32.88

Net Worth

9.95

8.47

42.4

42.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0.03

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.98

8.47

42.4

42.54

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.48

34.42

34.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.19

7.94

7.97

7.77

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.89

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.51

7.94

7.97

7.77

Sundry Creditors

-1.05

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

0

0

0

Cash

0.39

0.04

0.02

0.11

Total Assets

9.96

8.46

42.41

42.55

