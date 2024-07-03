iifl-logo-icon 1
Unistar Multimedia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.46
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

20.66

5.13

0

0

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.66

5.13

0

0

0.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.73

0.1

0.1

0

Total Income

20.66

5.86

0.1

0.1

0.02

Total Expenditure

14.75

3.51

0.11

0.14

0.06

PBIDT

5.91

2.35

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Interest

0

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

5.91

2.34

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.48

0.55

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.43

1.8

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.43

1.8

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.43

1.8

-0.01

-0.04

-0.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.77

1.54

-0.01

-0.04

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25

25

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.6

45.8

0

0

-200

PBDTM(%)

28.6

45.61

0

0

-200

PATM(%)

21.44

35.08

0

0

-200

