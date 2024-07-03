Unistar Multimedia Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
20.66
5.13
0
0
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.66
5.13
0
0
0.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.73
0.1
0.1
0
Total Income
20.66
5.86
0.1
0.1
0.02
Total Expenditure
14.75
3.51
0.11
0.14
0.06
PBIDT
5.91
2.35
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
5.91
2.34
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.48
0.55
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.43
1.8
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.43
1.8
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.43
1.8
-0.01
-0.04
-0.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.77
1.54
-0.01
-0.04
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25
25
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.6
45.8
0
0
-200
PBDTM(%)
28.6
45.61
0
0
-200
PATM(%)
21.44
35.08
0
0
-200
