Unistar Multimedia Ltd Peer Comparison

5.19
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

649.35

14.4425,723.87398.172.57900.16281.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

121.4

18.4411,795.18307.30.811,871108.96

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,101.95

010,638.49-12.401,532.7728.97

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

522.05

50.439,946.7449.060.78213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

692

58.568,908.5848.160.8680.6115.57

