Unistar Multimedia Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.87
0.37
20.63
4.44
6.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.87
0.37
20.63
4.44
6.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0.42
0
0
Total Income
0.87
0.38
21.05
4.44
6.97
Total Expenditure
0.89
0.11
26.31
3.76
5.46
PBIDT
-0.02
0.27
-5.26
0.69
1.51
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.02
0.27
-5.26
0.69
1.51
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.07
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.07
0
0.17
0.38
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0.19
-5.32
0.51
1.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0.19
-5.32
0.51
1.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0.19
-5.32
0.51
1.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
0.08
-2.13
0.21
0.45
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25
25
25
25
25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2.29
72.97
-25.49
15.54
21.66
PBDTM(%)
-2.29
72.97
-25.49
15.54
21.66
PATM(%)
-3.44
51.35
-25.78
11.48
16.21
