SectorEntertainment
Open₹5.46
Prev. Close₹5.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.93
Day's High₹5.46
Day's Low₹5.46
52 Week's High₹15
52 Week's Low₹4.7
Book Value₹38.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
9.67
9.67
9.66
9.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.28
-1.2
32.74
32.88
Net Worth
9.95
8.47
42.4
42.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-8.2
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.04
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-17.56
190.47
-2.57
-5.73
EBIT growth
-79.38
-30.18
-2.41
11.91
Net profit growth
83,267.13
-29.34
-2.16
11.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
41.28
24.43
0
0
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.28
24.43
0
0
0.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.42
1.92
0.13
0.13
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Prapti Shah
Director
Shreyansh Bavishi
Independent Director
Priyanka Sodagar
Non Executive Director
Jagdishkumar Bhagvandas Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishti Jain
Managing Director
Naman Bhanubhai Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Unistar Multimedia was incorporated in April, 1991. The main business activity of the Company is of Films Production, T.V. Serials, Music Video and Distribution. The M&E industry comprises businesses that produce, distribute and offer ancillary digital services and products for - Motion Pictures, Video & Audio Recordings, Television Programmes and Commercials. It also includes Streaming Content, Music, eSports, Broadcast, Radio, and Text and Book Publishing Video Games sectors.The M&E sector witnessed a sharp recovery in 2021-22 with the reopening of movie theatres and resumption of travelling. Thereby helping add a positive start to the year. Further, changing consumer behaviour and advanced technologies, including broad band providers, network owners, and connected TV manufacturers, play crucial role in accelerating demand. The broadband will be taking steps to simplify and integrate tools across the platforms to improve user experience. The Company is taking all the necessary efforts to continue existing projects, no new serial projects have being started as the viewership decreased rapidly in last few years. The Company focus on completing the remaining projects and also by the line does cost cutting so as to survive in competitive environment.
The Unistar Multimedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is ₹13.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unistar Multimedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is ₹4.7 and ₹15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unistar Multimedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.72%, 3 Years at -24.49%, 1 Year at -56.48%, 6 Month at -8.01%, 3 Month at -25.36% and 1 Month at -12.23%.
