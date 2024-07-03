iifl-logo-icon 1
Unistar Multimedia Ltd Share Price

5.46
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.46
  • Day's High5.46
  • 52 Wk High15
  • Prev. Close5.74
  • Day's Low5.46
  • 52 Wk Low 4.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.93
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value38.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unistar Multimedia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

5.46

Prev. Close

5.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.93

Day's High

5.46

Day's Low

5.46

52 Week's High

15

52 Week's Low

4.7

Book Value

38.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unistar Multimedia Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Unistar Multimedia Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unistar Multimedia Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unistar Multimedia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

9.67

9.67

9.66

9.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.28

-1.2

32.74

32.88

Net Worth

9.95

8.47

42.4

42.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.07

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-8.2

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.04

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-17.56

190.47

-2.57

-5.73

EBIT growth

-79.38

-30.18

-2.41

11.91

Net profit growth

83,267.13

-29.34

-2.16

11.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

41.28

24.43

0

0

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.28

24.43

0

0

0.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.42

1.92

0.13

0.13

0.03

Unistar Multimedia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unistar Multimedia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Prapti Shah

Director

Shreyansh Bavishi

Independent Director

Priyanka Sodagar

Non Executive Director

Jagdishkumar Bhagvandas Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srishti Jain

Managing Director

Naman Bhanubhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unistar Multimedia Ltd

Summary

Unistar Multimedia was incorporated in April, 1991. The main business activity of the Company is of Films Production, T.V. Serials, Music Video and Distribution. The M&E industry comprises businesses that produce, distribute and offer ancillary digital services and products for - Motion Pictures, Video & Audio Recordings, Television Programmes and Commercials. It also includes Streaming Content, Music, eSports, Broadcast, Radio, and Text and Book Publishing Video Games sectors.The M&E sector witnessed a sharp recovery in 2021-22 with the reopening of movie theatres and resumption of travelling. Thereby helping add a positive start to the year. Further, changing consumer behaviour and advanced technologies, including broad band providers, network owners, and connected TV manufacturers, play crucial role in accelerating demand. The broadband will be taking steps to simplify and integrate tools across the platforms to improve user experience. The Company is taking all the necessary efforts to continue existing projects, no new serial projects have being started as the viewership decreased rapidly in last few years. The Company focus on completing the remaining projects and also by the line does cost cutting so as to survive in competitive environment.
Company FAQs

What is the Unistar Multimedia Ltd share price today?

The Unistar Multimedia Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unistar Multimedia Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is ₹13.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unistar Multimedia Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unistar Multimedia Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unistar Multimedia Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is ₹4.7 and ₹15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unistar Multimedia Ltd?

Unistar Multimedia Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.72%, 3 Years at -24.49%, 1 Year at -56.48%, 6 Month at -8.01%, 3 Month at -25.36% and 1 Month at -12.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unistar Multimedia Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unistar Multimedia Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

