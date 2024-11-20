iifl-logo-icon 1
Unistar Multimedia Ltd Board Meeting

5.19
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Unistar Multim. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Nov 202413 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results & Audited Results. UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per the Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) As per the Attachment UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per the Attachment Further, we hereby inform you that due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, the Board of Directors of Unistar Multimedia Limited (the Company) decided to postpone and reschedule the meeting to Saturday, November 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024) As per Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
As per the Attachment
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
As per Attachment
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
As per the Attachment
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Appointment Mr. Vishal Raval, Mrs. Kinjal Raval, Mr. Hasmukhrai Raval and Mr. Dharmendrasingh Rathod as an Additional Director of the Company. Resignation of Ms. Prapti Shah, Mr. Jagdish Patel, and Mr. Ayush Thapa.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today 13th February 2024 have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. The Meeting commenced at 4.30 pm and concluded at 5.15 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

