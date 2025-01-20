iifl-logo-icon 1
Unistar Multimedia Ltd Key Ratios

4.94
(-4.82%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-17.56

189.31

-2.18

EBIT growth

-79.38

-30.46

-2.01

Net profit growth

86,315.71

-32.11

-1.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-0.03

-0.09

-0.13

RoNW

-33.61

-0.02

-0.03

RoA

-33.59

-0.02

-0.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-35.38

-0.04

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-34.18

-0.03

-0.05

-0.05

Book value per share

8.45

42.39

42.79

43.03

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.09

-57.25

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.09

-57.88

-47.18

-58.99

P/B

0.38

0.05

0.06

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

-382.58

-56.28

-47.41

-59.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

7.63

0.2

0.49

0.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

704.39

66.82

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.28

0.11

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

