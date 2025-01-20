Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-17.56
189.31
-2.18
EBIT growth
-79.38
-30.46
-2.01
Net profit growth
86,315.71
-32.11
-1.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
-0.03
-0.09
-0.13
RoNW
-33.61
-0.02
-0.03
RoA
-33.59
-0.02
-0.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-35.38
-0.04
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-34.18
-0.03
-0.05
-0.05
Book value per share
8.45
42.39
42.79
43.03
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.09
-57.25
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.09
-57.88
-47.18
-58.99
P/B
0.38
0.05
0.06
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
-382.58
-56.28
-47.41
-59.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
7.63
0.2
0.49
0.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
704.39
66.82
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.28
0.11
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
