|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.07
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.09
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.13
-0.16
-0.05
-0.05
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-1.18
0
0
0
Other income
0.13
0.12
0
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Taxes
0
-8.2
0
0
Tax rate
7.63
0.2
0.49
0.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Exceptional items
-34.18
0
0
0
Net profit
-34.19
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
83,267.13
-29.34
-2.16
11.33
NPM
0
0
0
0
