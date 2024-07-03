Unistar Multimedia Ltd Summary

Unistar Multimedia was incorporated in April, 1991. The main business activity of the Company is of Films Production, T.V. Serials, Music Video and Distribution. The M&E industry comprises businesses that produce, distribute and offer ancillary digital services and products for - Motion Pictures, Video & Audio Recordings, Television Programmes and Commercials. It also includes Streaming Content, Music, eSports, Broadcast, Radio, and Text and Book Publishing Video Games sectors.The M&E sector witnessed a sharp recovery in 2021-22 with the reopening of movie theatres and resumption of travelling. Thereby helping add a positive start to the year. Further, changing consumer behaviour and advanced technologies, including broad band providers, network owners, and connected TV manufacturers, play crucial role in accelerating demand. The broadband will be taking steps to simplify and integrate tools across the platforms to improve user experience. The Company is taking all the necessary efforts to continue existing projects, no new serial projects have being started as the viewership decreased rapidly in last few years. The Company focus on completing the remaining projects and also by the line does cost cutting so as to survive in competitive environment.