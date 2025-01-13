VCU Data Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.4
14.38
13.95
11.59
Net Worth
29.9
29.88
29.45
27.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.33
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
29.9
29.88
29.78
27.11
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.04
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.04
0.06
Networking Capital
29.08
29.54
29.13
26.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.8
1.85
2.01
Debtor Days
388.86
Other Current Assets
29.34
29.47
29.62
32.74
Sundry Creditors
0
-1.01
-1.01
-1.18
Creditor Days
228.28
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.72
-1.33
-7.05
Cash
0.79
0.3
0.57
0.39
Total Assets
29.89
29.87
29.78
27.11
