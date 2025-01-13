iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VCU Data Management Ltd Balance Sheet

6.32
(-1.86%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR VCU Data Management Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.4

14.38

13.95

11.59

Net Worth

29.9

29.88

29.45

27.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.33

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

29.9

29.88

29.78

27.11

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.04

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.04

0.06

Networking Capital

29.08

29.54

29.13

26.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.8

1.85

2.01

Debtor Days

388.86

Other Current Assets

29.34

29.47

29.62

32.74

Sundry Creditors

0

-1.01

-1.01

-1.18

Creditor Days

228.28

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.72

-1.33

-7.05

Cash

0.79

0.3

0.57

0.39

Total Assets

29.89

29.87

29.78

27.11

VCU Data Managem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR VCU Data Management Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.