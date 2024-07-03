iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

VCU Data Management Ltd Share Price

6.45
(-1.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:56:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.56
  • Day's High6.56
  • 52 Wk High12.13
  • Prev. Close6.56
  • Day's Low6.45
  • 52 Wk Low 5.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.16
  • P/E82
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.41
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

VCU Data Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.56

Prev. Close

6.56

Turnover(Lac.)

3.16

Day's High

6.56

Day's Low

6.45

52 Week's High

12.13

52 Week's Low

5.2

Book Value

19.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10

P/E

82

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

VCU Data Management Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

VCU Data Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

VCU Data Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.63%

Non-Promoter- 81.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

VCU Data Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.4

14.38

13.95

11.59

Net Worth

29.9

29.88

29.45

27.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.88

29.43

18.15

6.77

yoy growth (%)

-93.59

62.18

167.88

531.36

Raw materials

-1.99

-29.53

-18.14

-6.76

As % of sales

105.54

100.33

99.99

99.85

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.62

-0.56

-0.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.24

0.09

-0.38

Depreciation

0

0

-0.12

-0.18

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0.01

Working capital

0.33

5.64

-6.28

13.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.59

62.18

167.88

531.36

Op profit growth

2.07

16.39

-9.32

80.02

EBIT growth

-163.62

154.22

-124.7

-223.22

Net profit growth

-171.84

111.92

-126.42

-260.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

1.89

29.44

26.14

18.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.89

29.44

26.14

18.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.21

2.57

2

2.24

View Annually Results

VCU Data Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT VCU Data Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shripal Bafna

Independent Director

Pritesh Champalal Doshi

Independent Director

Krishna Mukesh Sangani

Additional Director

Viralkumar Piyushkumar Patel

Additional Director

Viralkumar Piyushkumar Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VCU Data Management Ltd

Summary

VCU Data Management Limited (VCU) was incorporated on 13 March, 2013. The Company is into Surveillance Product Industry.The Company is the owner and provider of Rights for one of the worlds most unique Interactive Audio/Video Live Streaming hardware/ software solutions for the masses at high quality and low bandwidth. The product was built to cater to the infrastructure of Countries worldwide. VCU Pack boasts unique video encoder, media server, decoder and 2G/3G/4G/wifi and bandwidth aggregation technology with over 6 years of research and development from 7 countries made HD video communication better even at low and fluctuatingbandwidth. Business is currently within the 1 year start up phase of operations and serves a targeted population that consists of media houses, businesses, government bodies, law enforcement agencies & retail individuals.The Company has launched an E-IPO Platform and the application is live on both Play stores, like Android and iOS. Apart from this, it offers full engineering and design services to create custom business security products and systems. The highly experienced and qualified security experts help to design and build the solution needed to protect ones business.The Company launched IPO of 75,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating to Rs 18.75 Crore in October, 2013.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the VCU Data Management Ltd share price today?

The VCU Data Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of VCU Data Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VCU Data Management Ltd is ₹10.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VCU Data Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VCU Data Management Ltd is 82 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VCU Data Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VCU Data Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VCU Data Management Ltd is ₹5.2 and ₹12.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VCU Data Management Ltd?

VCU Data Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.71%, 3 Years at -14.40%, 1 Year at -28.85%, 6 Month at -6.02%, 3 Month at 3.80% and 1 Month at 9.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VCU Data Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VCU Data Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR VCU Data Management Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.