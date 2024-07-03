Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.56
Prev. Close₹6.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.16
Day's High₹6.56
Day's Low₹6.45
52 Week's High₹12.13
52 Week's Low₹5.2
Book Value₹19.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10
P/E82
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.4
14.38
13.95
11.59
Net Worth
29.9
29.88
29.45
27.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.88
29.43
18.15
6.77
yoy growth (%)
-93.59
62.18
167.88
531.36
Raw materials
-1.99
-29.53
-18.14
-6.76
As % of sales
105.54
100.33
99.99
99.85
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.62
-0.56
-0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.24
0.09
-0.38
Depreciation
0
0
-0.12
-0.18
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0.01
Working capital
0.33
5.64
-6.28
13.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.59
62.18
167.88
531.36
Op profit growth
2.07
16.39
-9.32
80.02
EBIT growth
-163.62
154.22
-124.7
-223.22
Net profit growth
-171.84
111.92
-126.42
-260.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
1.89
29.44
26.14
18.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.89
29.44
26.14
18.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.21
2.57
2
2.24
Chairman & Managing Director
Shripal Bafna
Independent Director
Pritesh Champalal Doshi
Independent Director
Krishna Mukesh Sangani
Additional Director
Viralkumar Piyushkumar Patel
Additional Director
Viralkumar Piyushkumar Patel
Reports by VCU Data Management Ltd
Summary
VCU Data Management Limited (VCU) was incorporated on 13 March, 2013. The Company is into Surveillance Product Industry.The Company is the owner and provider of Rights for one of the worlds most unique Interactive Audio/Video Live Streaming hardware/ software solutions for the masses at high quality and low bandwidth. The product was built to cater to the infrastructure of Countries worldwide. VCU Pack boasts unique video encoder, media server, decoder and 2G/3G/4G/wifi and bandwidth aggregation technology with over 6 years of research and development from 7 countries made HD video communication better even at low and fluctuatingbandwidth. Business is currently within the 1 year start up phase of operations and serves a targeted population that consists of media houses, businesses, government bodies, law enforcement agencies & retail individuals.The Company has launched an E-IPO Platform and the application is live on both Play stores, like Android and iOS. Apart from this, it offers full engineering and design services to create custom business security products and systems. The highly experienced and qualified security experts help to design and build the solution needed to protect ones business.The Company launched IPO of 75,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating to Rs 18.75 Crore in October, 2013.
The VCU Data Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VCU Data Management Ltd is ₹10.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VCU Data Management Ltd is 82 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VCU Data Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VCU Data Management Ltd is ₹5.2 and ₹12.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
VCU Data Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.71%, 3 Years at -14.40%, 1 Year at -28.85%, 6 Month at -6.02%, 3 Month at 3.80% and 1 Month at 9.52%.
