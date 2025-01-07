iifl-logo-icon 1
VCU Data Management Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.33
(-1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.88

29.43

18.15

6.77

yoy growth (%)

-93.59

62.18

167.88

531.36

Raw materials

-1.99

-29.53

-18.14

-6.76

As % of sales

105.54

100.33

99.99

99.85

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.62

-0.56

-0.21

As % of sales

33.25

2.1

3.09

3.14

Other costs

-1.62

-1.59

-1.42

-1.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

86.37

5.42

7.86

29.35

Operating profit

-2.36

-2.31

-1.98

-2.19

OPM

-125.18

-7.85

-10.95

-32.35

Depreciation

0

0

-0.12

-0.18

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.2

2.56

2.2

1.99

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.24

0.09

-0.38

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0.01

Tax rate

-2.03

-14.49

2.56

-4.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.15

0.2

0.09

-0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

0.2

0.09

-0.36

yoy growth (%)

-171.84

111.92

-126.42

-260.09

NPM

-7.85

0.7

0.53

-5.43

