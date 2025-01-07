Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.88
29.43
18.15
6.77
yoy growth (%)
-93.59
62.18
167.88
531.36
Raw materials
-1.99
-29.53
-18.14
-6.76
As % of sales
105.54
100.33
99.99
99.85
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.62
-0.56
-0.21
As % of sales
33.25
2.1
3.09
3.14
Other costs
-1.62
-1.59
-1.42
-1.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
86.37
5.42
7.86
29.35
Operating profit
-2.36
-2.31
-1.98
-2.19
OPM
-125.18
-7.85
-10.95
-32.35
Depreciation
0
0
-0.12
-0.18
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.2
2.56
2.2
1.99
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.24
0.09
-0.38
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0.01
Tax rate
-2.03
-14.49
2.56
-4.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.15
0.2
0.09
-0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
0.2
0.09
-0.36
yoy growth (%)
-171.84
111.92
-126.42
-260.09
NPM
-7.85
0.7
0.53
-5.43
