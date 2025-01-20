Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.59
Op profit growth
2.07
EBIT growth
-163.62
Net profit growth
-171.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-125.18
-7.85
EBIT margin
-8.16
0.82
Net profit margin
-7.81
0.7
RoCE
-0.56
RoNW
-0.13
RoA
-0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.1
0.13
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.09
0.12
Book value per share
17.47
17.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
-69.9
25.61
P/CEPS
-73.46
25.98
P/B
0.39
0.18
EV/EBIDTA
-67.76
19.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-2.03
-14.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,986.1
Inventory days
10.64
Creditor days
-1,240.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
280.16
-231.15
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.16
0.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-105.54
-100.33
Employee costs
-33.25
-2.1
Other costs
-86.37
-5.42
