VCU Data Management Ltd Key Ratios

6.42
(1.90%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:08:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR VCU Data Management Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.59

Op profit growth

2.07

EBIT growth

-163.62

Net profit growth

-171.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-125.18

-7.85

EBIT margin

-8.16

0.82

Net profit margin

-7.81

0.7

RoCE

-0.56

RoNW

-0.13

RoA

-0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.1

0.13

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

0.12

Book value per share

17.47

17.56

Valuation ratios

P/E

-69.9

25.61

P/CEPS

-73.46

25.98

P/B

0.39

0.18

EV/EBIDTA

-67.76

19.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-2.03

-14.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,986.1

Inventory days

10.64

Creditor days

-1,240.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

280.16

-231.15

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.01

Net debt / op. profit

0.16

0.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-105.54

-100.33

Employee costs

-33.25

-2.1

Other costs

-86.37

-5.42

